A father, who was once a kidnap victim, says he has been accused of abducting his own children. Riad Aminul Islam was abducted from his shop in Epping on October 28, 2021, when shortly after 11am, five gunmen stormed into the store and took him and his business partner.

Riad says that after he managed to escape from his abductors, he decided he wanted to start afresh somewhere else as he no longer felt safe in the country. That was when he suggested to his wife Chelsea Whittaker that they should leave South Africa and start a new life in Malawi with their kids Rahim Aminal, four, and one-year-old Aneeqah Aminual. But, he says 25-year-old Chelsea was not happy and has since laid a charge of kidnapping against him.

IDEO: Chelsea Whittaker ‘attacking’ Riad Speaking from Bangladesh, Riad tells the Daily Voice that he lost his business in December 2021 and a month later, the family moved to Malawi. “I got a four-bedroom house but problems started when she started to communicate with that woman [business partner] who took my whole business.” He says he asked his wife to leave for a while because they were constantly fighting in front of the children.

In a video sent to the Daily Voice, Chelsea is seen with a long knife in her hand while skelling uit Riad, who is standing outside their house, while the kids can be seen behind his vrou. He says: “When she refused to leave, I asked if we could go to Bangladesh as we have been married for eight years and we had never been to my family. She refused to go. “Then she told me I can go with the kids and she will go to SA for that period of time but when I started to process stuff she said ‘no, I can’t go’.”

However, Riad says Chelsea changed her mind again and he went ahead and booked plane tickets. He says that he and the laaities left in September but when they arrived in Bangladesh, Chelsea suddenly accused him of abducting their children. “I think they opened a case against me in Atlantis about kidnapping my own kids, but she signed that I can take the kids with me and I have that document,” Riad explains.

The document he showed to the Daily Voice was stamped by the Chileka police station in Malawi. VIDEO: Chelsea Whitaker ‘attacking’ Riad bangladeshi dad is at odds with kaap wifey But Chelsea, who is in Atlantis, is adamant that her children have been taken against her will. She says that she only agreed to let her kids go to Bangladesh after Riad showed her the return travel tickets.

“I have never signed anything that allowed him to take the children,” the kwaad vrou insists. “He has been making up stories on Facebook and he doesn’t let me speak to the children. “He is making me out to be the bad person.

“He planned to take the kids away from me. “He manipulated me to come back to SA and I trusted him and then he does this to me with my kids.” When the Daily Voice asked Riad when he is coming back to South Africa, he replied: “I am too scared to come back because I might get kidnapped again.”