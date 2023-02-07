A little boy who was shot in the head in Manenberg is currently fighting for his life in hospital, yet police have still not made any arrests for the shooting, which also claimed the life of an alleged teen gangster. Devonte Terry, five, was shot in the head on Saturday morning on the corner of Seine Road and Thames Avenue.

Monday, traumatised mom Simone said she has been by his side since her son was admitted, and is afraid to leave him alone as he is in a medically-induced coma. WHILE a little boy who was shot in the head in Manenberg is currently fighting for his life in hospital, police have still not made any arrests for the shooting, which also claimed the life of an alleged teen gangster.pic supplied “Devonte is sterk. Doctors are keeping him deeply sedated for the pain and they are consistently monitoring the brain. “The operation went well on Sunday afternoon, the bullet has been removed,” she told the Daily Voice.

More on this Shot boy fights for life: Hit while playing in street outside Manenberg home

“Everything is OK but it’s early days; so far, doctors have advised me that things are looking good. “They will keep him in a diep slaap for a few days but he will need to spend at least two weeks still in hospital. “Doctors can’t say yet if he will make a full recovery but we will see how he progresses, but so far it’s good.”

The mom said seeing her klein boy lying in a pool of blood shocked her. Cape Town 5/2/2023 The family of little Devonte Terry said he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, his ouma Georgina Terry says: “He is our little fighter, he's alright. “The bullet has been removed but he is in a coma in ICU.”pic from video “I am very heartbroken and traumatised, especially after seeing the video,” Simone explained. “I need to leave the hospital but I am so scared to go home because I don’t want to leave him alone, but I will visit every day.

“We need all the prayers we can get and transport to the hospital and back, if anyone can assist, please...” Grandma Georgina added: “He is alright but he is just swollen and onder pype.” According to a witness who cannot be named, the 17-year-old was allegedly a member of the Americans gang.

“He didn’t have a family, we, the ‘broerse’, were his family.” Meanwhile police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the shooters were still at large. “No arrest has been made yet; this office is still investigating the murder and attempted murder of a 17-year-old that was fatally wounded and a five-year-old that was rushed to hospital.”

If you are able to like to assist Devonte’s family, please contact 061 808 5533. A FIGHTER: Devonte Terry Tragedy: How we reported it