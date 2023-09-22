An alleged pimp from Brooklyn has denied all the charges against him, saying he only came to South Africa for work. After being on trial for many years, Yannick Ayuk, took the stand in his own defence at the Western Cape High Court this week, where he denied claims by the State that he forced women into prostitution amid the ongoing human trafficking trial.

The man, who has already been acquitted on various charges in the trial, says he was only living at the Brooklyn property for a few weeks when his cousin and co-accused, Edward, was arrested. Addressing the court, Yannick said he came to Cape Town amid unrest in Cameroon in June 2017 to find work. He explained he had an older cousin named Charles, who ran a club in Long Street, and he worked for and lived with him. Yannick said he frequented Edward’s home in Brooklyn where, after a night at the jol, he would take his women as Charles was a family man and would not approve.

“I was only there for about two to three weeks when they arrested Edward,” he told the court. He denied any involvement in prostitution or holding any women captive, saying he got a skrik when cops arrived two months after arresting Edward and took him into custody. The duo, along with Edward’s wife, Leandre Williams, face over 40 charges after allegedly operating a brothel in Milnerton where they allegedly forced unsuspecting victims to use drugs and work as prostitutes.