A witness in the case against two brothers from Brooklyn accused of running a brothel on Tuesday admitted that she came to Cape Town to do sex work. Her statement has upset the State’s case that brothers Edward and Yannick Ayuk, and Edward’s wife, Leandre Williams, had lured women to Cape Town under false pretences.

The trio are facing more than 40 charges for allegedly operating a brothel as well as human trafficking in the northern suburbs area. It is alleged that Leandre promised women jobs but when they arrived in Brooklyn, the women were forced to take drugs and become prostitutes. Leandre Williams Tuesday, Williams’ defence lawyer Susanna Kuun cross-examined the former sex worker, now turned State witness, based on the testimonies of the other complainants.

The witness appeared tired compared to previous days when she would sit up straight and give quick answers. But Tuesday, all she could say to questions was “I can’t recall” or “I can’t remember”. The court took a 30-minute break after she complained about a headache.

When proceedings resumed, Kuun asked the witness why she came to Cape Town. Without hesitation, the vrou told the court that she knew she was going to do sex work in the Mother City. “Yes, I knew I was going to work as a sex worker. Yes, I decided to come to Cape Town.”

At one point, Williams handed her legal representative a piece of paper with instructions challenging the witness’ testimony on how the two met and denying that she stayed at her Springbok house for some time. “The time I stayed there, there was a guy who was also staying there. It was not for long. I stayed there before I came to Cape Town,” the witness claimed. Williams disputed this, and shortly afterwards judge Alma de Wet told the witness to step down.