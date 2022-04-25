A man who admitted in court that he set a train alight because he gets more money when the trains don’t work, has been jailed for 20 years.

During the trial, it was revealed that he was paid when a train was out of service, as it provided a boost to the taxi industry.

A senior member at the Passenger Rail Agency SA revealed during the trial that since 2019, four trains were burnt and stations vandalised, leaving commuters with no option but to make use of the taxis for transportation.

Ricardo Khan, who works at the Eerste River taxi rank, was convicted on a count of damage to essential infrastructure in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court last week.

He set a train alight at the Eerste Rivier Station in March 2020, causing damage worth R3.5 million.

According to Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the arsonist was caught on camera: “A Prasa official made a video of the incident and later that video was closely examined, a suspect was identified and it was the same person earlier pointed out to the law enforcement by a commuter.”

Senior State Advocate Aradhana Heeramun argued that the financial loss sustained by Prasa is one of many factors the court must consider.

“However, the impact that these incidents have on the poor in our communities is where the real tragedy lies. Trains are the cheapest form of transport.

“When sets are put out of use, commuters are forced to use taxis, which are more expensive and this ultimately costs commuters more money.

“Only the taxi industry benefits when trains are put out of service.”

