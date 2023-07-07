A video of a taxi owner apologising for his vehicle being involved in the crash that killed five people in Belhar has gone viral. Aubrey Geyer, who was filmed speaking at a night vigil held on Wednesday for the deceased, said during his 33 years in the taxi industry, he has never experienced anything as heartbreaking as the tragedy that happened last Sunday at the intersection of Sonata and Symphony Way in Belhar.

One of the victims was a newlywed father of one, Ceagan Lakay, 22, who had been on his way to work. KILLED IN CRASH: Ceagan Lakay, 22 In the five-minute video that was widely shared on social media, Geyer said he was called in by police who told him that the SAPS have evidence of his driver jumping a red robot. The driver of the Toyota Quantum, which collided with a Golden Arrow bus, was also hospitalised.

Police confirmed that the driver was arrested on Monday and was expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today, on charges of culpable homicide. Geyer said he was called to the scene on Sunday morning, where he was met with a grim sight. “When I saw the bodies there, I thought these people’s families have to say goodbye to their loved ones forever... who were on their way to work or church,” he explained.

“The thing is, we don’t send our drivers out to drive over red robots or break the law. “I told them you are not driving sheep and bulls around, you’re driving humans, it could’ve been my family too,” the owner added. SCENE: Toyota Quantum and five bodies in Belhar. Picture: Leon Knipe Geyer conceded that taxi drivers and commuters need to be educated on road use by traffic officials.

“There are certain places where taxis and buses can only stop. Then you get the drivers who drive negligently, these are the drivers who I say should be made away with [sic]. “How can you punish a vehicle that can’t drive itself?” Geyer asked, referring to the impounding of taxis while operators get away with fines that taxi owners must pay. In the video, he concluded by saying: “I am very sorry that this happened and I also feel so heartsore, I can’t begin to imagine how I would feel if it was my family.”