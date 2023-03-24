A Hanover Park skollie has been sentenced to 15 years in the mang for opening fire and killing a young man inside his sister’s flat. Magistrate Karel Meyer showed no mercy for Gershwin ‘Dood’ Benjamin as he was handed down the maximum sentence allowed by the court for the murder of Faghmie Valentine.

More than four years after the shooting, Dood was found guilty and sentenced for killing the 21-year-old in full view of his family. The shooting inside a council flat at St Lucia Court left residents reeling as Faghmie’s mother Sadeeka, who is also the chairperson of the Blomvlei Neighbourhood Watch, fainted when she arrived at the murder scene. MURDERED: Faghmie Valentine At the time of the murder, cops told the Daily Voice that Faghmie’s valuables, including jewellery, money and a cellphone, were stolen after the shooting.

Benjamin, who is allegedly a member of the Dollar Kidz gang, was arrested two days after the murder by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit. More than 1 000 Hanover Park residents signed a petition calling for him to remain behind bars and his bail application was later denied. During the proceedings on Thursday, Dood begged the magistrate to consider that he had already spent several years in the mang and pleaded to be with his three children.

“I am not asking for me, I am asking for my children,” he said. But Meyer remained unconvinced and told Benjamin that he brazenly opened fire and committed murder, seemingly min gespin that witnesses could identify him. “Gangsters don’t care if someone sees them. I have been in this court for 20 years.

“I know how gangsters operate. I am of the view that there are no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate,” the magistrate said. “I sentence you to 15 years for murder. SENTENCED: Gershwin Benjamin. However, Faghmie’s hartseer mother was not happy with the sentence and said: “Hy complain nou van sy family, sy kinders by die huis. What about my f***ing family at home? My husband was rushed to hospital last night.