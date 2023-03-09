Tears flowed at the Wynberg Regional Court when a notorious gunman known as ‘Dood’ was found guilty of murdering Faghmie Valentine. More than four years after the shooting, Gershwin Benjamin was found guilty of killing the 21-year-old Valentine.

The attack inside a council flat at St Lucia Court left residents reeling as Faghmie’s mother Sadeeka, who is also the chairperson of the Blomvlei Neighbourhood Watch, fainted when she arrived at the murder scene. MURDERED: Faghmie Valentine. At the time, cops told the Daily Voice that Faghmie’s valuables, including jewellery, money and a cellphone, were stolen after the shooting. Benjamin, who is a member of the Dollar Kidz gang, was arrested two days later by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit.

More than 1 000 Hanover Park residents signed a petition calling for him to remain behind bars and his bail application was denied. During the trial, the 37-year-old gunman denied being present during the shooting, claiming he had gone to a neighbour’s house. But his relatives testified in court that they saw him fire two shots at Faghmie, which struck him in the head and neck.

Sadeeka said the family is happy with the conviction, but over the years have paid the price of grief. ‘WON’T BRING SON BACK’: Sadeeka Valentine. “When we heard how he shot my child we just cried and cried at court because everyone knew Faghmie ... his brothers and sisters are still traumatised,” she added. “His father [Adenaan] has had heart problems ever since that day and is in and out of hospital.

“He was the boeta of the family and a child I could rely on. He has five siblings and always helped look after them.” The case was postponed to March 23 for sentencing procedures to begin. Sadeeka claimed life in prison is too light a sentence for Dood, and that the only suitable punishment is the death penalty.

“They should put Dood to death. That is the only time we will feel like justice has been served. “Nothing will bring Faghmie back but he took a life and he should lose his. “I want to thank the girl Kayla, who is family of Dood, who came to court and told the truth,” the ma added.