Authorities caught two dogs who had gone on a rampage, killing 19 penguins. Members of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City’s animal control unit removed the large dogs from a house in Simon’s Town at the weekend.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says that the dogs were not on a leash when the animals massacred at least 19 African penguins, an endangered species. “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s wildlife department was alerted to the discovery of dead and dying penguins on Seaforth Beach by a jogger in the early hours of 28 October,” he adds. “It was subsequently confirmed the birds’ death appeared to be caused by dog bites.”

DEAD: 19 endangered penguins. Picture supplied Pieterse explains that the SPCA has an affidavit from an eyewitness who saw “two husky-type dogs” at Seaforth beach attack the birds. “The eyewitness approached the dogs to try and stop them, but the dogs ran off. “The eyewitness tried to follow the dogs but lost sight of them, and when he returned to the beach to assist the penguins, the dogs were back again, attacking the penguins,” Pieterse says.

“The eyewitness ran after the dogs and traced them to their home. The matter was then reported to the authorities.” He says the dogs were impounded yesterday in terms of the Animal Keeping By-law. “The SPCA will ensure that justice is served for these penguins, who suffered a traumatic death because of irresponsible dog owners.”