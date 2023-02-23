Four men shot dead in a midweek massacre in Kraaifontein may have been involved in a robbery in the area earlier that same night. Police as detectives of the SAPS Serious Violent Crimes division launched a manhunt for the shooters after Tuesday’s tragedy.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Kraaifontein police were called out to an informal settlement in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein at approximately 8pm where they found the bodies of four men with gunshot wounds in a shack. Cape Town 22/2/2023 This is one of the bodies in the mass murder of 4 poeople in Wallacedene pic Leon Knipe “The deceased persons, believed to be in their early 30s, are all from the Wallacedene area. “The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of a police investigation undertaken by provincial serious and violent crime detectives, who are currently questioning several persons.

She added: “The Serious Violent Crimes detectives are also investigating the possibility that the deceased persons were involved in a business robbery that occurred in the area.” According to a neighbour, the shooting took place between 6pm and 7pm near Mfundisi Street, at an informal settlement area called ‘Die Covid’ in Phase 2. Another resident said: “It was still daylight outside. I just heard gunshots and I ran out to see. I went inside the hokkie and the four of them were lying dead inside.

SCENE OF ATTACK: The hokkie in Mfundisi Street. Picture supplied “Two were lying on the ground and two on the couch, next to each other. “We saw nobody except the four that were killed. All of them were shot innie bors and one through the head. I only knew the one guy, I always saw him in the area.” According to a fellow neighbour, two of the victims stayed in Phase 2 and the others were from Phase 3.

One of the victims was identified as Sphamandla Sirwayi. HIT: Sphamandla Sirwayi, 31, killed. Picture supplied His brother Kwanga, 23, said they are shattered by the news. “We didn’t know where my brother was, the last time I saw him was around 3pm. He washed and left,” Kwanga explained.