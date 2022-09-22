Police are seeking the assistance of the public to track down a gunman who shot a two-year-old boy and his father in Ocean View. According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the murder and attempted murder investigation is being probed by members of the anti-gang unit.

He said the incident took place on Friday, August 12. “A 28-year-old man was walking in Saturn Way, Ocean View at around 5.50pm, carrying his two-year-old boy in his arms,” added Witbooi. “Reports suggested that an unknown man approached and fired numerous gunshots.

“The 28-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel, whilst the 2-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspect, who was wearing a brown hoodie top at the time of the incident, fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer Elton Logenstein on 071 298 2349.

Alternatively, anyone with information can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In an unrelated incident, police conducting patrols in the Overberg region arrested and detained two suspects for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Monday, said Witbooi. “Police members of the national intervention unit responded to a complaint of reckless driving and proceeded to the N2 Highway in Grabouw at about 7:10pm.