Police are hunting a Heideveld man who allegedly tried to kill his wife by slitting her throat at a tuckshop. A week after the horrific attack, the traumatised wife of Arthur Sass says she is living in fear as he has not yet been arrested.

The 40-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, says she has been stalked by her estranged husband for nearly a year after she left him. She says: "We have been married for six years but we are separated. He knows that I am applying for the divorce and it started when he started becoming violent. "We have a son together and I have a teenage daughter. She is 17 now, but when she was 14 he tried to sexually assault her and I stopped him and put him out."

The woman says he has been harassing her daily and even tried to set her home in Irene Court on fire. She adds: “He comes every day and swears at me and threatens to kill me. I have an interdict but it doesn’t help to keep him away. “Last year he broke my window and set the curtains alight and then ran to the police station and said I stabbed him.”

She says Sass became enraged last week when he was sent away from a hospital where he wanted to see his son who had been injured in an accident. LIVING IN FEAR: 40-year-old victim is a Heideveld resident. Picture: Mahira Duval The mom says: “My son was in a slight accident and he decided he wants to be a father for once. He came to Heideveld [Emergency Centre] and the doctors said only one parent can be inside the ward. He was kwaad and went away. “The next day my son was recovering at home and asked me for a specific type of porridge and I went to the shop to buy it and there was Arthur again.

“He hit me and I became so gatvol that I hit him back at the shop. “Then he stabbed me twice in the chest with I don’t know what. As I turned, he grabbed and tried to slit my throat, all of a sudden I just saw blood.” The woman was rushed to hospital but survived as no major arteries were damaged.

She adds: "I registered a case and they told me it's assault but how can that be? It should be attempted murder! He tried to kill me and this is after he told me he will kill me. He went on the run now but I am so scared to leave my house." Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirms the incident and says cops have searched various addresses looking for the suspect. Zama says: "The case is registered as an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm but this may change when he goes to court.