Mitchells Plain Police are searching three men who robbed a jewellery store in Westgate Mall on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the three armed men entered the American Swiss shop at 10.55am and made quick work of raiding the store.

A 23-year-old witness at a neighbouring shop says: “They did not make any sound or anything like that, you could just see the guns from outside and everybody was just confused at what was happening.

“It was vrek mad how it all happened because they just came out of nowhere and they were just in and out.

“As soon as they came in, they left again with a paar stuff but I could not see what it was.

“I heard later that they left with gold and phones.

“The security guards say they drove away in a (Toyota) Corolla and the cops came there so close to 12 again.”

A female representative at Westgate Mall management, who did not want to be named, confirmed the robbery took place and was glad that nobody was hurt.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police are in search of the suspects who were last seen heading towards Samora Machel.

“According to reports, three unknown armed suspects entered the store, threatened the manager and staff,” he says.

“The suspects fled the scene with jewellery and watches.

“No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

“A case of business robbery has been opened.”

