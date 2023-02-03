Elsies River police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was gunned down in the street. Junaid Abrahams was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in Avonwood, Elsies River.

His mom, who was too heartbroken to speak, referred questions to a family spokesperson who said that Junaid was not a gangster and was his mother’s only child. The family believes the teen was killed by skollies who thought he belonged to a rival gang. SHOT DEAD: Junaid, 17 The spokesperson says Junaid’s only crime was that he lived in the wrong area, and was even forced to leave school as the skollies were hunting him.

“He lives on this side of the Terribles and he was targeted by the Ama Don’t Cares every time because they classify you,” explains the spokesperson, who asked not to be named. “His mom was also shot at twice because they used to accuse him and think he is with the Terribles but as we know him, he was only a baby. SCENE: Junaid killed in Naomi Street, Avonwood. Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “Someone came to call Junaid after 9am; he and this person were talking and when they were done talking, he went to the shop and this other klong waited for him in the alleyway and started shooting.

“He ran to Naomi Street and this gunman chased him... the klong shot him in the leg and when he fell, the klong went till by him and shot him twice in the head.” She says the Ama Don’t Cares had the wrong idea about Junaid. “He had to drop out of school at Elswood High because they kept targeting him and his mom.

“His mom lives like a prisoner and she’s not the same as we know her. “Juanid was his mother’s only child and he was a people’s person and his mom is very traumatised.” Police indicated that when the leader of the G-Unit gang was killed in 2018, the gang split up and the Ama Don’t Care gang emerged.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the shooting. “Elsies River police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident Wednesday morning in Naomi Street, Avonwood, in Elsies River, where a 17-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded. SAPS OFFICER: FC van Wyk “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.