Cops are searching for a child molester who has been groping learners at a primary school. “Brent van Dam” was supposedly a staff member at the Gardens school at the time the incidents happened.

Police say in one incident the suspect found two young boys in the toilet and he asked one of them to leave, before attacking the other. The child was saved by his friend, who returned and kicked the suspect. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “The suspect allegedly went to the bathrooms of a local school where he found two minor boys.

“He requested one of the boys to leave the bathroom and grabbed the boy who was using the facility inside the cubicle. “The boy who left the bathroom returned and kicked the suspect, who then lost his balance, which paved the way for the victims to escape.” Swartbooi says the man also tried to force himself inside a toilet while a child was using the loo.

“In another incident, a minor boy was using the bathrooms on the same premises when someone tried to gain entry into the bathroom. “The young boy fought with all his might to keep the door closed with the perpetrator pushing to open the door,” adds Swartbooi. “In this process, he saw the face of the suspect and recognised him, as the suspect is an employee of that institution of learning.”

ATTACK: Pupils at Cape school Swartbooi says the Cape Town family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace the 38-year-old, who last resided in Vermeulen Street in Cape Town. “The address of the suspect was visited with no success,” Swartbooi says. “The investigating officer assigned to the case pursued all avenues, following up all available leads in a bid to arrest the suspect.”

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the Western Cape Education Department’s employment records do not show Van Dam. “According to our PERSAL records, there is no employee with the surname Van Dam in our employment,” she adds. “The school is closed so I cannot contact them to confirm if it is perhaps an SGB post.”