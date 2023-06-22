Manenberg mense are on the hunt for a Hanover Park woman who allegedly conned teachers at a local high school and stole a laptop from their offices. A picture of the woman, which was captured on CCTV footage, has gone viral on social media with mense slamming the skelm for targeting Manenberg High School.

Principal Cameron Williams said the shocking robbery took place on Tuesday morning, after the woman arrived at the school’s administration offices asking for help. SHOCKED: Principal Williams “You know, she is so clever and came here with a style,” the palie explained. “She came to the admin block and said she was looking for help because she really wanted to finish her matric.

“She came into the school and we were willing to help her with information, but she quietly slipped into one of the offices. She stole an educator’s bag which contained his laptop and other items. The laptop contained the learners’ marks and lesson plans.” Laptop: Genetic pic Williams said the discovery of the theft was made after the onnie returned to the office and prompted them to look at the CCTV cameras. “We found that she was inside the office for four minutes and lekker went to see what all she could steal. The cameras show her walking out nonchalantly and she wasn’t even in a hurry because she still stops to speak to another educator and people working in the school grounds,” he explained.

“Luckily we have back-up of the marks and lesson plans but we are appealing to help find this woman. We did a bit of our own investigation and found out that her father lives in Manenberg but she is from Hanover Park.” TARGETED: Manenberg High School Manenberg SAPS commander Sanele Zama has confirmed: “We can confirm that a theft case has been opened at the police station for the theft of a laptop, stationery and cash that was stolen. No arrests have been made.” Williams has wysed mense not to buy a black Mecer laptop, possibly from this vrou.