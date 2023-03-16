Macassar police have urged mense to be on the lookout for a suspected Peeping Tom. This after an incident took place at a petrol station in the area where a worker, who was doing a regular maintenance check, found the vuil ding standing atop a toilet pot.

The ou was allegedly looking over into the next stalletjie where a woman was using the loo. According to Macassar Neighbourhood Watch member Auriel September, the community should cooperate with SAPS to help vang the suspect as women and girls are feeling even more unsafe. “I will personally post on our groups so that people should be on the lookout and call the police,” she said.

HUNTED: The Peeping Tom wanted by police. Auriel explained that workshops to safeguard women ought to be provided to men. “Ons moet ons mans en jong seuns begin workshop,” she said. “We need our young men to know things so that they can educate other young men.

“We need to work with them so that they don’t make inappropriate comments to females because if we don’t, we allow them to develop bad manners.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that cops are looking for the ogler. “Macassar SAPS are requesting the public to be on the alert and lookout for a suspect believed to be a Peeping Tom,” he added.

“This is based on information that the man was caught peeping over the stalls inside a female toilet, watching someone busy using the cubicle.” SEARCH: Macassar SAPS on the lookout for the ogler. Meanwhile, Macassar police confirmed that two men, aged 51 and 39, have been taken in for questioning after the body of 10-year-old Denecke Present was found floating in a river on Sunday. Auriel said residents should learn to be more observant.