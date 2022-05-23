Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit have revealed the identity of the driver wanted in connection with the murder of a Factreton dad shot at a petrol station. Seven months after the death of Winston Petersen, 59, cops have been unable to find the man behind the wheel of the bakkie who dropped off the shooter on the night of the murder.

Petersen was killed at the Shell garage in Voortrekker Road on 7 October 2021 after 2am when he was approached by the gunman. SEARCH: Light blue bakkie that dropped gunman near garage Shocking footage of the shooting emerged on crime chat groups, showing the hijacker dressed in a grey hoodie, walking up to him. He appears to be speaking to the victim who turns around to get into his car and that is when the skelm shoots Petersen in the head. The killer fled the scene in Petersen’s Honda BR-V.

Later that night, cops found the hijacked vehicle on fire in Goodwood and a week later they busted Cameron Ockhuis, 35. FOOTAGE: Shooter approaches Petersen before shooting him Now, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius, has issued a plea to the public to help find the driver of the bakkie. “During the investigation, footage emerged of a light blue bakkie that had dropped Ockhuis near the petrol station.

“The driver is believed to be Muneeb “Nibbles” Swarts who is also from Netreg like Ockhuis, and both are members of the Terrible Josters.” Pretorius says they’ve sought Swarts at various residences but he seems to have vanished. WANTED MAN: Driver Muneeb ‘Nibbles’ Swarts. Picture supplied “He went on the run and we have been unable to find him. His girlfriend, Deidre Arendse, fled with him and is now a person of interest.