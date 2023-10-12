*This story has been updated. UPDATE:

Police have confirmed the arrest of two of the five suspects who escaped from the holding cells at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the suspects have been detained while the search for the remaining escapees, who are from Gugulethu, continue. “The search for three of the outstanding escapees continue with various addresses visited and clues being pursued, but without success thus far,” Pojie said on Thursday.

“Meanwhile, two of the escapees were rearrested (on Wednesday) and are currently incarcerated. “We appeal to anyone with information to please contact the investigation officer, Captain Jacques Cussel at 079 894 1637 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. ********

A manhunt has been launched for five bandiete who escaped out from the holding cells at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police say a group of six overpowered an officer and stole his firearm. They then opened fire on officials – one was caught shortly after the daring escape.

MANPOWER: Anti-Gang Unit is leading the search for escapees. Pictures: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency. Police have warned the community not to approach these prisoners as they are deemed armed and dangerous. The Anti-Gang Unit is leading the search for the men, who are between the ages of 20 and 33 years old. The drama unfolded on Wednesday afternoon while the prisoners were about to be transported to jail after making their respective appearances in court, reports the Weekend Argus.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie explained that the men are facing serious and violent crime charges including murder. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him,” Pojie said. MANPOWER: Anti-Gang Unit is leading the search for escapees. Pictures: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) “Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded.

“Thereafter the escapees between the ages 20 and 33 fled the scene on foot. “An appeal is made to the community to please refrain from approaching or confronting these escapees as they are deemed to be armed and dangerous. “They stand accused of serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault and robberies aggravated as well as the possession of stolen property.

“Escape from lawful custody, attempted murder and robbery of a firearm cases have been registered at Athlone police station that will be probed by our provincial detectives.” Pojie said the rapid response from cops led to the rearrests of one of the six escapees. “The public are advised to report any suspicious persons and/or the whereabouts of these escapees to the nearest police station or Crime Stop [anonymously] at 08600 10111 or Captain Jacques Cussel can be contacted directly at 079 894 1637,” he added.

The Department of Correctional Services’ Candice van Reenen said only SAPS could comment at this stage. Police could not provide photographs of the escapees by last night as they were still gathering information. The last big jail break in Cape Town took place in 2017 when nine bandiete escaped from the holding cells at the Stellenbosch court.

Police say while some prisoners were being loaded onto a van to be transported back to Stellenbosch Prison, an inmate alerted an official to other prisoners busy escaping from the holding cells. A member of the public also alerted officials about people jumping over the court wall. It is alleged the cell doors were locked but the lock mechanism was faulty.