Pinelands police are on the hunt for the killers of a man whose body was found in Epping last month. The man believed to be in his 30s was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue.

He had suffered multiple injuries, according to police spokesperson captain Nowonga Sukwana. “Pinelands police are seeking community assistance in arresting suspect/s involved in the murder of a man whose lifeless body was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue, Epping. His body was found on Sunday, February 19 at about 5.25am. “The deceased sustained head injuries with multiple stab wounds and his throat slit open. He is believed to be in his 30s,” Sukwana said.

PROBE: Pinelands Ward 53 councillor Riad Davids said he is aware of the case. “I am aware that a body was found in Evans Ave Epping. SAPS have asked the public to assist,” he said. “Is anyone missing a friend, acquaintance, or relative from 19 February 2023? Did anyone see any suspicious persons or activity on Sunday, 19 Feb 2023? If the answer to any of the above is yes, please contact Pinelands SAPS,” he urged.