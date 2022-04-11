Police are looking for a motorist who killed a mother in a hit and run incident in Kraaifontein on Saturday night.

Mattie Adriaanse, 65, was killed and her daughter Megan left injured when a car drove into them in Buitesingel Way in Scottsdene.

Witnesses say instead of stopping, the driver sped off.

The 25-year-old woman gave people at the scene a description of the car that killed her mom.

A family member at the scene told the Daily Voice: “My aunt Mattie and her daughter Megan were on their way to their house in Bernadino Heights. Mattie just came from work.

“The car that hit them wanted to overtake another car. Megan still tried to save her mom by pulling her out of the way but the car hit them both.

“Mattie lived for a few more minutes but passed away at the scene. Megan had a huge hole in her leg and she was rushed with an ambulance to Kraaifontein Day Hospital.”

Mattie’s broken black spectacles lay in the street and the relative says children were apparently pelting stones shortly before the incident.

“Mattie hit the kerb very hard. Some skollies from the area here even chased after the car but he got away. It was apparently a grey coloured Datsun.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the incident and says no arrests have been made yet.

“Kraaifontein police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident where a 65-year-old female was fatally injured and a 25-year-old female was admitted to a medical facility.

“A culpable homicide case was opened for investigation. No arrests have been made. The investigation into the matter continues.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

