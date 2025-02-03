A HANOVER Park ou is on the run after he was caught on camera viciously stabbing a dog to death. The case reported by the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) saw officers descend on Hanover Park as the suspect allegedly fled to Mitchells Plain over the weekend.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins says the dog’s family has been left traumatised following the senseless, fatal stabbing of their dog by a ruthless gangster. Perrins says: “To say that the perpetrator’s actions were inhumane is an understatement. They were sadistic. “Our Inspectors have secured bone-chilling CCTV footage of the unprovoked attack and worked around the clock to trace the identity and whereabouts of the suspect and are working closely with SAPS and the owner to gain justice for the dog.’

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the incident was recorded last Tuesday. He explains: “Reports suggested that the complainant, a 32-year-old man alleges that he was at his premises in Surdown Walk in Hanover Park on Tuesday 28 January 2025. “At about 5.05pm, he saw a male rushing onto his premises, with the excuse that he was chased by a group of males.