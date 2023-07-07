A devastating fire has left hundreds of mense from the Dunoon informal settlement of Thembini homeless. The fire that swept through the close-knit community on Wednesday evening was allegedly started by a resident who left their iron on.

Community leader Siphiwe Bavuma says more than 200 people lost all their belongings. “More than 50% of the informal settlement was in flames. People have lost everything including the children who lost their school things,” he explains. REMAINS: Dunoon residents try and salvage what’s left after the blaze. Picture: Byron Lukas On Thursday, residents were busy rebuilding with materials they salvaged from the fire.

A hartseer Nosipho Makile, 43, said: “I feel bad because I have lost everything, money, my phone as well as my ID. We are now going to see if we can rebuild when I get money.” Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed: “We had on the scene a total of 14 firefighting appliances and 50 staff. Just after 9pm, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that razed approximately 50 informal structures. “No injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.”