A GEVAARLIKE human-egg harvesting gang, which held over 100 women as slaves has been busted in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. According to Thailand’s Bangkok Post, the evil enterprise was discovered after three Thai women were released from the “egg mafia”.

Other Thai women remained enslaved at the “human egg farm”, as they were unable to “pay” for their release. These victims who were seeking employment were enticed in by a job post on Facebook that promised them a pay ranging from R219 558 to R324 552 if they served as surrogates for Georgian couples who were unable to produce children. The group promoting the employment took possession of the victims’ passports and visas once they arrived in the Central European nation and the vrouens were swiftly led to four enormous estates with around a hundred additional women.

The victims quickly realised that the employment offer was a hoax and that they had been duped into a horrific fate. In a media statement, one of the victims claimed that she was pumped full of hormones to stimulate their ovaries, and the women were compelled to have their eggs extracted every month. She said: “The women would be injected to get treatment, anesthetised and their eggs would be extracted with a machine.