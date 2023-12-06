Members of the Western Cape Government came out in their numbers to stand in solidarity with victims and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). Dressed in black, the province’s Premier Alan Winde and MEC of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, were joined by members of the Cabinet and Provincial Legislature, Western Cape government staff, stakeholders, and ordinary citizens who formed a human chain in front of the Legislature in Wale Street on Tuesday.

Echoes of ‘genoeg is genoeg’ could be heard right down Wale Street. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Echoes of “enough is enough” and “genoeg is genoeg” rang out. Winde says his government will remain committed to fighting GBV 365 days a year, not just during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. Winde believes that the whole procedure of reporting GBV cases up until the court process, needs to be relooked.