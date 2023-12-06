Members of the Western Cape Government came out in their numbers to stand in solidarity with victims and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).
Dressed in black, the province’s Premier Alan Winde and MEC of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, were joined by members of the Cabinet and Provincial Legislature, Western Cape government staff, stakeholders, and ordinary citizens who formed a human chain in front of the Legislature in Wale Street on Tuesday.
Echoes of “enough is enough” and “genoeg is genoeg” rang out.
Winde says his government will remain committed to fighting GBV 365 days a year, not just during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.
Winde believes that the whole procedure of reporting GBV cases up until the court process, needs to be relooked.
Winde says: “These survivors need to build up the courage to report the case, then they need to be believed and relive the trauma at the court process again, so I think we need to rethink the support structures and together find a way that we can actually end this, and as society work out what that is.
He adds that the death penalty was not an option: “I believe in our constitution. However there needs to be consequences and the very least we can call for is to get the criminal justice system to work so that we can get justice.”
Fernandez encouraged people to become ambassadors for peace and GBV.