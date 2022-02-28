South Africans have to brace themselves for a sharp increase in fuel prices this week as the Ukraine-Russia tension continues.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched “military operations” on Ukraine which Ukrainian officials say has so far claimed the lives of nearly 200 people.

Putin said the “military operation” was to defend separatists in the east from “genocide”.

He also warned the West of “horrible consequences” if it interferes.

The Central Energy Fund released the latest fuel price increases that will come into effect from Wednesday, March 2.

Grades 93 and 95 petrol will increase by R1.46 a litre, while diesel is set to increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre, reports IOL.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 a litre, and the maximum retail price will increase by R1.61 a litre.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

“The Rand appreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” said the Central Energy Fund.

“The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period January 28 to February 24, 2022, was 15.2343 compared to 15.5081 during the previous period.

“This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 19.59 c/l, 19.66 c/l and 19.44 c/l, respectively.”

Last week, IOL reported that Brent crude oil prices went up by more than five percent above $99 (R1 497.21) per barrel, getting closer to the feared $100 per barrel.

Experts have said that South Africans could be hit hard if the tensions in the Ukraine escalate, where “in a worst case scenario, South Africa could expect liquid fuel prices to increase to about R40 per litre.”

