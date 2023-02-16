Hundreds of laaities stieked uit for the KFC Mini Cricket Festival in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday, with the hopes of becoming the next Proteas star. Boys and girls from several primary schools came up against each other at the Stephen Reagan Sports Field in Westridge.

The youngsters, dressed in their red and white kit, had a ball of a time and some of them even produced some gevaarlike fours and sixes. According to the Western Province mini cricket coordinator Mark Khaobane, the festival comes after they have identified Mitchells Plain as one of the hot zones to bring the action to. He said that the mini cricket setup is an ideal way to introduce kids to the sport, while it also forms the foundation for further development.

SWING INTO ACTION: Kids having a lekker tydjie in Westridge. Pictures: Byron Lukas “Mini cricket is the pipeline of Cricket SA, it’s the base of the journey of becoming a Protea,” he added. Mark told the Daily Voice that in addition to the fact that kids are having fun, scoring runs, and taking wickets, many of them are also getting a change of scenery. “With the things happening in communities, this plays a massive role in building society together.

“The program also plays a big role in terms of children having fun and enjoying the sport,” he added. Among the primary schools that were present at the cricket fest were Cornflower, AZ Berman and Lantana. Tyron Hanslo, a Grade 2 Cornflower Primary pupil, was a menace with the ball in hand. He said: “I like playing this game and I like bowling.”