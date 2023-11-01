Cape Town is ready to paint the town green and gold on Friday when the Mother City is set to host the World Cup champion Springboks for their victory parade. The procession around the streets of the Cape Town CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel will be preceded by a mini concert on the Grand Parade in front of the City Hall.

In conjunction with SA Rugby, the City of Cape Town is putting together a celebration to honour the back-to-back world champions, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final, but throughout the tournament,” Hill-Lewis explained. Local performers will be on hand to entertain crowds on the Grand Parade from 10am.

The team bus, along with the Webb Ellis Cup, will depart the Grand Parade at 12pm via Darling Street and will move through the following roads: In the CBD – Adderley Street

– Wale Street – Long Street – Buitensingel

– Loop Street – Wharf Street – Walter Sisulu

– Buitengracht Street – Hans Strijdom – Hertzog Boulevard

– Nelson Mandela Boulevard In Langa – Bunga Avenue

– Briton Street – Jungle Walk – Langalibalele Drive

– Jakes Gerwel Drive In Bonteheuwel – Jakkelsvlei Avenue