Skiing, skydiving, yoga and yachting are just some of the activities that are available to the kids who attend the most expensive and exclusive boarding schools in the world, according to the 2022 Centi-millionaire report. The report, which is a collaboration between wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and Henley & Partners, speaks about the emergence of a new class of the super wealthy – mense who have $100 million (R1.67 billion) in investable assets or centi-millionaires.

Of the 10 schools, nine are in Switzerland, while one is a travelling school. The most expensive is the Institut auf dem Rosenberg, in St Gallen, where parents have to haal uit en wys $142,340 (R2.6 million) a year, while at the cheapest one, the Brillantmont International School, in Lausanne, the fees are merely $87,600 (R1.6 million). The focus of the schools are to produce well-rounded individuals and subjects such as the arts and music are considered just as important as the academic subjects.