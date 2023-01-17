Now you can see where your R2 donation to KFC is going. KFC says it has raised R10 million for the Gift of the Givers foundation through its ‘R2 for Hope’ initiative.

The franchise says it pledged R5m to the humanitarian relief group at the beginning of December. However, they’ve managed to raise an additional R5m with the help of South Africans who love their fried chicken. The kroon is a welcome injection for the organisation after its Athlone office in Penlyn Estate was burgled last week.

HELP: Gift of the Givers. Goods that are worth over R100 000, including laptops, television sets and donations for fire victims, were stolen. Police have since arrested 12 suspects. Andra Nel, KFC marketing manager, says the R10m given to Gift of the Givers will be used to support their “vulnerable child” feeding projects. “Our partnership with Gift of the Givers has in the past been a great enabler to expand the reach of Add Hope.