The brave nurse who managed to calm down and disarm the man who shot and killed three people at New Somerset Hospital has been hailed a hero who probably saved more. “I dealt with him as a person. I wasn’t focused on what he had done or might still do,” said operational manager Sister Diane Seale.

On Saturday, Seale was conducting her routine handover process when she received a call from a colleague in distress and went to assist. “As I entered the second floor, I noticed a body on the floor in the corridor, but my eye caught the patient with the gun in his hand,” the nurse said. “I proceeded to walk straight to him, making eye contact. I walked towards him and I hugged him. I escorted him into the cubicle.

“He told me to close the door. That also afforded our staff to then attend to the policeman who had been shot. I felt I could calm him down a bit. “Although I had noted two patients had been shot and were deceased, there were still two patients that were alive that I needed to save. “I kept him seated, standing in front of him, so that these patients were kept out of harm’s way,” Diane explained.

The alleged shooter was later revealed to be Jean-Paul Malgas, a former police officer. She said: “I asked him, ‘what happened?’ I reached out and touched him, and he allowed me to. “He looked at me while my hands were still on his shoulders and said, “you are brave, you are the only one that has come in here”.

The nurse recalled asking the man several times to put the firearm down. “I took him to my chest, held him close and he again allowed me to hold him.” During this time, the police’s tactical unit had arrived at the hospital.

“There were some moments when the perpetrator and I engaged in conversation, and I could even crack a joke. “During our exchanges I lifted his face and said, ‘do you see this uniform, I am here to save life and limb’. Eventually, he agreed for me to sedate him.” She alerted the tactical team and he was subdued and arrested.

Professor Roger Dickerson, head of the emergency centre at the hospital, said Diane was a hero: “She was willing to sacrifice herself, her own safety and well-being to ensure the safety and wellbeing of others. “I have absolutely no doubt that she saved lives on Saturday night, lives that would ordinarily have been lost… and really, it’s a miracle.” Constable Donay Phillips, 32, Geret Carolus, 48, and an unidentified patient were killed in the tragic shooting.

Malgas, 39, appeared at Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and robbery. His lawyer said he suffered from depression and described him as suicidal. He had been admitted to hospital for a gunshot wound when he allegedly attacked police officers days earlier.