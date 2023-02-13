A hartseer mother from Hanover Park says she wants answers after she had to bury her two-year-old toddler without knowing how she died. Mourners came out in their numbers on Friday to pay their respects to klein Mariam le Roux, who mysteriously died a week ago.

The toddler’s mom Saadika broke down as the girl’s little body was carried through Princess Court, where her laughter could once be heard. Saadika, 37, spoke to the Daily Voice shortly before the janaazah of little Mariam took place. SOMBRE: Mariam’s janaazah. Picture: Leon Knipe The devastated mother of five said Mariam was her only daughter and the youngest of her children.

“She was like my actual living doll, ek kon finally pop speel na vier boys, now I don’t have that anymore,” she cried. “She was a really happy child, always laughing and smiling. Sy was ook ‘n slimmetjie, she was everyone’s child and everyone loved her so much.” Saadika said no one could explain what happened to her daughter on the day she died.

“Last week Sunday she was at my best friend’s house and apparently she fell on her head in the morning, things I only heard about later that evening when my friend called to say I must come around because Mariam isn’t breathing. “When I got there she was already cold. I can’t explain exactly what happened after this because I couldn’t think straight when I saw her just laying there,” she explained. “I do remember when we got to Red Cross Hospital they tried to revive her, but then they declared her dead on arrival.”

BROKE DOWN: Mom Saadika. The mom said she had to wait a week to lay her daughter to rest as an autopsy had to be performed and is she now waiting on the results to find out the cause of death. “I wish I could turn back time and not send her to my friend, maybe she still would’ve been alive. I had big dreams for her. “I’m gonna miss her smile, combing her hair, the way she used to dance and everything about her.”

Saadika said she and the friend haven’t spoken since her daughter’s death, adding that the vrou has since moved out of the area and she doesn’t know where she is: “I just want answers, everybody does, we want to know what happened and how my baby died.” RESPECTS: Hanover Park mense. Red Cross Hospital War Memorial Children’s spokesperson Danielle Cargnelutti said the hospital was unable to provide comment as the incident “involved a minor”. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an inquest case is under investigation.