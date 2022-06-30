Four men will today make their first appearance in court following their arrest for the kidnapping of businessman Ismail Rajah. The four were busted during a dramatic rescue mission by the police during a “midnight take-down” in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

The founder of Good Hope Construction (GHC) has been reunited with his family, who had been busy raising the ransom money demanded by the kidnappers. Earlier this year, on 9 March, the 69-year-old businessman was taken by armed men driving an Audi Q7, outside the company in Parow Valley, as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne. Rajah was kidnapped outside his business as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne. File photo At the time, a witness told the Daily Voice that two men armed with AK47s approached Rajah’s car.

“I was standing across the street when I saw them go to the man in the car. They got him out of it and put him in another car. No shots were fired, it happened quietly.” Four months later, cops launched a midnight operation which led them to a house in Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, explains: “A midnight take-down operation has resulted in the arrest of four men after a 69-year-old businessman was rescued from his captors at a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

“Ismail Rajah has been safely reunited with his family, safe and unharmed.” She adds: “Following his kidnapping, a ransom demand was made to his family. “It is reported that the family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was roped in to investigate.”

“The team immediately mobilised the Special Task Force (STF), Organised Crime Investigators, Crime Scene Experts, and collaborated with private security. “Just after midnight on Wednesday, the team pounced on an identified address and rescued the victim. “Four men, two Mozambican nationals and two South Africans between the ages of 30 and 38 years old were apprehended.

“Police have confiscated cellphones and various equipment on suspicion of having been utilised by the suspects during the commission of the crime.” Mathe says all four suspects are expected to appear before the Parow Magistrates’ Court today. Rajah’s family did not want to comment on Wednesday but crime-fighter Hanif Loonat, who has been in contact with the family, said they are elated, although the sickly businessman suffered at the hands of his kidnappers.

“I can confirm that Ismail has returned but we are not going to mention it for the security of the family. He didn’t deserve what he went through.” This is the house in Khayaletsha, Cape Town, where Ismail Rajah (69) was rescued by police & private security. He was kidnapped in Parow in March from his business. Rajah was handcuffed and blindfolded through this captivity. Four suspects have been arrested. No ransom was paid. pic.twitter.com/BIXFdLyzWK — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 29, 2022 According to Joburg crime-fighter Yusuf Abramjee, no ransom was paid to the kidnappers. The ransom amount was not revealed. Tweeting a picture of the kidnappers’ hideout, he said: “This is the house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, where Ismail Rajah, 69, was rescued by police & private security. He was kidnapped in Parow in March from his business.