A Hout Bay father, Ian Mudawariwo, 32, responded to a knock on the door, went to move his car but never returned, only to be found dead in Nyanga on Monday.

Police say a murder case is under investigation with no arrests yet.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Ian’s body was found in Eisleben Road in Nyanga at about 9am and he was stabbed to death.

Family friend, Lameck Dzigakwe, says they are devastated by the incident as the father of three “had no enemies and was a cool guy.”

GONE: Ian Mudawariwo. Picture supplied

“He was already sleeping at about 11.55pm on Sunday when someone knocked asking him to move his car so they could pass. It’s nothing unusual so he grabbed the keys and went out.

“His wife says he never returned nor did she hear any suspicious commotion and when he didn’t come back she thought he couldn’t find safe parking and slept in the car. This is a common thing in the informal settlement.

“She only realised something was wrong when a colleague phoned looking for him.

“We started searching, we could track his car to Siqalo informal settlement in Mitchells Plain but he wasn’t there.

“Then his brother received news to go identify a body in Salt River. It is unbelievably sad, he has three young children including a one month old, how could he just die like that?”

Ian has been an Uber driver since 2017, and drove a Toyota Quest.

His brother, Lambert Mudawariwo, confirms they positively identified his body while his car is home in Imizamo Yethu.

[email protected]