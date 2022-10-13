The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements’ mobile housing app has seen great success in bringing residents closer to housing opportunities. The app, which was developed during the 2020/21 financial period, was used by as many as 2 100 individuals.

The department is encouraging the continued use of the app in municipalities throughout the province, said Matlhodi Maseko, DA provincial spokesperson on human settlements. Users have primarily utilised the mobile housing app to register for a first-time housing opportunity, as well as check their housing application status, and to review or update their credentials. The app has also helped the department to track and report on housing projects directly to potential beneficiaries.