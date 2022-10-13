The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements’ mobile housing app has seen great success in bringing residents closer to housing opportunities.
The app, which was developed during the 2020/21 financial period, was used by as many as 2 100 individuals.
The department is encouraging the continued use of the app in municipalities throughout the province, said Matlhodi Maseko, DA provincial spokesperson on human settlements.
Users have primarily utilised the mobile housing app to register for a first-time housing opportunity, as well as check their housing application status, and to review or update their credentials.
The app has also helped the department to track and report on housing projects directly to potential beneficiaries.
Maseko said: “I am pleased to see the department investing in technology and innovation as a key component of service delivery. Despite the setbacks brought about by the pandemic, the department significantly increased the accessibility of its services to the general public.
“The success of this app comes after the department announced at its Women in Construction event in August that it plans to develop an additional app that would help make tender processes better and information related to them easier to access.
“The DA in the Western Cape commends the Provincial Government’s commitment to ensuring that bringing government closer to beneficiaries across the province remains a priority.”