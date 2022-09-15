A Bellville pensioner says she was the victim of a gladdebek scammer who conned her into renting her separate entrance for two months without paying a cent. Yolande Reynecke says a vrou, known as Madelein Kleynhans, took advantage of her kindness.

“I advertised to rent out my separate entrance in Boston for R5 000 and she came around to say she was interested at the start of June,” Yolande says. “She had a sad story about being abused and how she needed a place immediately, but was only able to pay me within a week. “Her story was so detailed that I felt I had to help, so I allowed her to stay for a bit.

“At first, I did not want to disturb her because of her story but when I started looking in, I could see empty cigarette packets and beer bottles. RUBBISH: Tenant ‘Madelein Kleynhans’ left the plek vuil “I felt it was strange as I was still waiting for her to pay her rent.” The pensioner says when she approached Madelein, she became ombeskof and this carried on for a month.

“Almost every day afterwards, you would just hear bottles falling around in the place and if you were in the garden, then you could smell the cigarettes. “She did not have people over but it was a real nightmare because she would play music loudly when she got drunk, which was always at about 2am,” Yolande says. “After threatening her with legal action, she eventually left at the beginning of August, but she did not pay a single cent and left the place in a mess.”

She adds: “I spoke with a friend of mine and they said I must check Facebook, so I saw she did the same thing to another lady here in Bellville a few months ago.” “I was also shocked to see that the name she uses is not the one that matches her online profile; she must have stolen that as well. “I do not know what type of person would lie like this or use somebody’s name but it has to be stopped.”