Tenants at Watergate Apartments in Mitchells Plain say they are gatvol of a “rude” building manager, who they say wants to play baas vannie plaas. The residents, some who have laid complaints at the Housing Tribunal, said they’ve had enough of what they claim is constant victimisation and harassment and have alerted the property development agency.

Marlon Verwey, 38, has been living in the security complex for four years. UPSET: Marlon, 38 He said at first, things were piekfyn and as a “respectable paying tenant” he did not have any problems, until the building manager started to pick on his laaities. “He blamed my kids for scratches on people’s cars, he blamed them without any proof, he also accused them of playing ‘wrong’ on the playground equipment, then things started to escalate,” the dad of two said.

Verwey explained that when he responded to the allegations, the manager started victimising him by complaining that his TV was too loud, or not allowing him to park in bays where he was given permission by the bay owner. “I complained about my car battery that was stolen, they said it’s not their problem, but we’re paying to live in a security complex,” he added. “As soon as we speak up, they make bogus accusations against us and then try to bully us into paying fines. When we refused and demanded meetings with the board we were told no, just pay the fine or our lease won’t be renewed.”