A Delft family say they were given three minutes to evacuate their home before it was petrol-bombed, allegedly by angry foreigners who had come to seek revenge. Natasha Taylor, 42, from N2 Gateway explains that her son was drinking with his friends “from Tanzania” on Saturday night when a fight broke out and he stabbed one of them to death.

“We were inside the house on Tuesday, they wanted to burn us alive. They shouted that we have three minutes to get our stuff and get out but they didn’t want to let us out by the gate, they kept it closed.” HELP: Natasha Taylor and family.Picture supplied She says their dog died in the flames. “They first came on Sunday and started smashing my boyfriend’s bakkie, then they came on Tuesday to burn the house, now they want the baby. “I did not send my son to kill anyone but now we are homeless, we lost everything in the fire. My son turned himself in to the police already, what do they want from me?

“I don’t even have a panty to wear. My son wasn’t here so why did they burn my house, how am I supposed to spend my Christmas?” the mother cried. Homeless: Natasha Taylor, 42, from N2 Gateway.Picture supplied Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that a malicious damage to property case for the arson attack is being investigated. “No arrests have been made. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.”