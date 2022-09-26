A quiet suburb has been rocked after a man allegedly killed his wife and daughter before shooting himself. Hilton van Zyl, 48, and Anastacia, 44, and 15-year-old Cassidy were all declared dead on Sunday morning in Gersham, Kuils River.

Sources say a 23-year-old man survived the attack, after he broke a window to escape and ran to the neighbours and told them what happened, before going to relatives. SHOT: Teenager Cassidy, 15 Local councillor Ebrahim Sawant says he received a call from neighbourhood watch mense about the tragic shooting. “The police were called and they found the scene where the father shot the mother, his daughter and then himself. There is a son of 23 years who has survived the incident,” Sawant says.

“Luckily, he was not injured, he ran away to family members in Highbury. He is in deep shock, we took him to the hospital but we will look into continuing with trauma treatment.” Local councillor: Insider Ebrahim Sawant He knew Anastacia, who was chairperson of the neighbourhood watch. “I knew the mother personally because she was the chairperson of the neighbourhood watch in Gersham. I’ve had dealings with her where we discussed matters of security in the area,” Ebrahim says.

“She was a lovely lady, and he was a lovely husband. I have spoken to them and offered condolences from the mayor and the City. “I’ll assist where I can with anything the family might need.” Mom Anastacia van Zyl, 44 He adds that the family will issue a statement when they are ready to speak about the incident.

A neighbour tells the Daily Voice he heard four loud gunshots around 1am. “I usually hear gunshots and so I didn’t worry about going outside,” he explains. “I went to the scene when the police and other neighbours were there.

“I didn’t really know them, they had been living in the area for about four years. Their daughter was in Grade 10 in Soneike High.” SHOCK: Investigators secure the scene at Nooinsfontein Road. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says Kuils River Saps attended a complaint in Old Nooiensfontein Road in the early hours of Sunday. “Upon arrival at the scene, they found a male aged 48, female aged 44, and a girl aged 15 who sustained gunshot wounds. The trio were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he says.