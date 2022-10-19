Three vuilgatte, who held a Parkwood family hostage and threatened to kill four children, are behind bars following a terrifying home invasion. The trio were busted by Grassy Park cops on Monday.

The 29-year-old mom, who asked not to be named, says their family is traumatised after the attack which saw the skelms climb on top of her disabled mom and beat her with a gun as they stripped her of her jewellery. “It was about 3am on Monday when the four people came knocking here,” she says. “There were two men and two women. My mom is disabled from a car accident in 2005 and can’t really walk.

“She sells entjies to earn an income and they first came to buy cigarettes. “They came back a few hours later and my cousin was sitting downstairs in the yard. They broke the gate and started attacking him.” The woman says the skollies beat her 20-year-old cousin with a firearm and robbed him of R1 500.

“He was sent by his mother to withdraw that money but after having a beer, he decided to rather sleep over,” she says. “They put the gun against his head and pulled the trigger but the gun jammed. Then they tried to shoot him again, and again it jammed. “My husband came running out in the commotion as they grabbed my 46-year-old mother and threw her on the ground. They sat on top of her and hit her with the gun in her side.

“The two men were threatening to kill us while the one girl collected all our stuff and the other girl stood on a pos outside to watch for police.” The mother of four says after taking what they wanted, the group left but one gunman turned around. “He told me he will shoot my children vrek if I go to the police and that includes my two-year-old daughter,” she adds.

BREAK-IN: How skurke got into Parkwood huis. Picture: SUPPLIED Grassy Parks Saps commander Dawood Laing says the frightened family came to the station to see captain Ashley Petersen who, along with sergeant Adrian Baron hunted down the skurke. “Two men and one woman were arrested and we are still looking for the fourth suspect. “They have been charged with house robbery and attempted murder and will make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” he says.