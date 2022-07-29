The police say they are investigating a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after the shooting incident on Thursday morning around 2am.

A Mitchells Plain man allegedly held his family hostage before shooting himself in the head.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says: “According to reports, Mitchells Plain police received information about a man threatening his family and he had a firearm in his possession inside a house in Falstaff Street, Eastridge.

“The members followed up on the information and on their arrival, they found the front door of the house opened.”

Van Wyk says officers spoke to the man’s mom who informed them that he had locked himself in a room and that he was alone.