A Mitchells Plain man allegedly held his family hostage before shooting himself in the head.
The police say they are investigating a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after the shooting incident on Thursday morning around 2am.
Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says: “According to reports, Mitchells Plain police received information about a man threatening his family and he had a firearm in his possession inside a house in Falstaff Street, Eastridge.
“The members followed up on the information and on their arrival, they found the front door of the house opened.”
Van Wyk says officers spoke to the man’s mom who informed them that he had locked himself in a room and that he was alone.
“Members then heard a gunshot, entered the room and found him lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head,” he added.
“A Beretta 9mm pistol with 14 rounds was found next to him. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”
When the Daily Voice arrived at the house, relatives said they were taking the traumatised mom for counselling.
“She needs to be in counselling right now. And the family has been asked to go to Groote Schuur when the man is.
“We are busy dealing with that crisis,” said a family representative.