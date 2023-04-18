The man accused of shooting three mense including a police officer in New Somerset Hospital will be sent to a district surgeon ahead of his trial. Jean-Paul Malgas appeared in the dock at the Western Cape High Court on Friday where the State prosecutor said he would be referred.

Malgas was arrested on 7 May 2022 after he allegedly grabbed constable Donay Phillips’ gun during a scuffle and shot the officer in the head before firing at patients Geret Carolus and Liami Frankshwa Eckelton. Malgas, a former cop from Hopefield, was discharged earlier that day but returned to the hospital’s psychiatric ward where he allegedly broke lights. When Phillips went to investigate, the accused managed to disarm the Sea Point cop.

The indictment states that two days earlier, on May 5, Malgas had a complaint about a missing child and he was attended to by cops at Hopefield SAPS. Officers noticed he had a knife but when they asked him to hand it over he refused. “The accused attacked sergeant Christiaan Jacobus,” reads the indictment.

Malgas is charged with one count of attempted murder of Jacobus in Hopefield. He also faces two attempted robbery charges of a service pistol and three murder counts for his New Somerset victims. STRUCK: Donay Phillips Malgas is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.