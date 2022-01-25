Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has once again stepped up to assist and announced a contribution of R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries.

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said the hospital’s new surgical head, Dr Lydia Cairncross, will be supervising 1 500 backlogged surgical procedures delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, reports IOL.

“Gift of the Givers has been making major interventions in the health sector including supporting 210 hospitals nationwide during Covid-19, providing personal protective equipment, scrubs, pulse oximeters, non-contact thermometers, video laryngoscopes, high-flow nasal oxygen machines, continuous positive airway pressure (CPap) machines, medicines, food for patients, motivational goody bags for healthcare workers, paying for support staff and infrastructure upgrade,” Sooliman said.

He added that in the Western Cape, the Freesia Ward in Mitchells Plain received a R10m upgrade from the organisation.

Sooliman said they are still waiting on written confirmation to start with upgrades at the Eerste River Hospital.

“We have begun support for cataract catch-up surgery at Eerste River Hospital,” he said.

[email protected]