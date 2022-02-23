The father of the Wesbank woman, whose ear was ripped off by a pit bull, wants to take legal action against the Provincial Health Department.

Monique Scott, 26, was with her friends when she was attacked on Sunday around 7am.

The dog, named Giemba, has since been given up to the SPCA by owner Jeremiah September, who admitted the animal was “vicious” and “out of control”.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham yesterday confirmed that the dog has been put down, as the prospects of a successful rehabilitation “didn’t look good”.

Home owner Susara Speelman, 62, opened the gate for her druggie son and while speaking to him, Giemba slipped out and went for the victim’s leg before champing down on her ear.

PUT DOWN: Dog Giemba

The ear was ripped off clean as Susara tried to pull the pit bull off Monique.

They put the ear in a sakkie filled with ice hoping, it could be reattached, but dad Melvin Scott, 51, says they were told by doctors that the ear could not be saved.

The family is blaming staff at the Delft Day Hospital for this as they waited 10 hours for help before eventually just giving up.

“We arrived there just after 7am on Sunday and I went to the nurses and told them that I had an emergency, and I told them that I had the ear in a shopping bag filled with ice,” says Melvin.

“They told me to open a folder for my daughter while she waited for me on the benches. After that we sat and waited for help. I spoke to several doctors and nurses and they all told me to sit in the waiting room.

“A nurse brought Monique two Panados and that was that. At around 5pm we gave up and called someone to take us to another hospital.

INTENDS TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION: Angry Melvin Scott

“We went to Eerste River Hospital where we didn’t wait at all, the doctors saw her but because of Covid-19 protocols, I wasn’t allowed in.”

Melvin says Monique later informed him that the doctors inspected the ear and found that they couldn’t save it.

“She said they told her that she waited too long and that the ear couldn’t be reattached. If Delft Hospital had helped us or referred us to Tygerberg, my daughter would have both her ears,” he says.

“It is because of their negligence that my daughter is mutilated and has to live the rest of her life like this.

ADMITTED: Dog owner Jeremiah September

“I would like to appeal to anyone who can help me with legal assistance because I want to sue the state for what they did.”

The Health Department did not respond to queries by last night.

