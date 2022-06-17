Aries - March 21 - April 20 Do you feel like your life hasn't changed a bit over the past few weeks? You feel that certain things need to change but you do nothing but sit there. Today, Aries, there will be a lot of influences that could incite you to be a little more foolhardy.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 There is a fire burning deep inside of you, Taurus. It gives you a lot of power and energy. People around you are receptive to this energy. Today a lot of your friends will thrive on your fire and be in the best of moods because of it. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Enthusiasm and energy will be your allies today, Gemini. Something different is in the air and inciting you to move forward. You will make decisions and go in new directions for your own good and for the good of the people around you. Your dynamism will have a beneficial impact on your family. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You're organized and rigorous, Cancer. You plan everything. But with today's energy, you'll be inclined to let the day go by without keeping to a tight schedule. After all, not every day has to be a workday. You can worry easily, but don't let this get you down. Follow the people around you.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A lot of people around you might think that you are a strong individual, Leo. For example, you stand up against wrongs in the established social order. You can also be a very constructive person. You try to improve the world around you. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Virgo, you are worried that some of the people close to your heart might change. You have been watching and paying attention to subtle signs and changes for quite some time now. Today you will feel like a guide, and you will help those who might need you. Libra -September 24 - October 23 You've always been a loner, Libra. You tend to act on your own and you don't trust outside help. Over the last few weeks, however, you've managed to find people who have accepted you the way you are. It's as if you've found a refuge where you can escape reality.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You've always felt the need to create, Scorpio. The simplest tasks can fulfill this need. You're even happy if you sketch on a small piece of paper. Over the last month or so you've been finishing a project close to your heart. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Some people around you might think that you have never really matured, Sagittarius, that you still have the mind of a child. It might not seem obvious at first, but your lighthearted attitude is also a sign of great wisdom. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 If you analyze your life, you'll see that it has completely changed over the past twelve months, Capricorn. You've matured as an individual and your actions have been beneficial to yourself and those around you.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You may be a little bit disappointed to find out that the people you think so highly of are in fact mere reflections of your own personality. The planetary alignment is trying to teach you to believe in yourself. You just lack confidence. Pieces - February 20 - March 20