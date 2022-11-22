The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is investigating a case of animal cruelty after Steenberg residents found the remains of a dog that had been set alight. On Friday afternoon, chief inspector Jaco Pieterse went live on the organisation’s Facebook page showing viewers what they discovered.

“We received a horrific case of animal cruelty where a complaint has been lodged with our office about a dog that had been set alight,” Pieterse explained. He said that the SPCA were unable to access the property as there was nobody home, but on-site inspector Jeffrey Mfini obtained an urgent court order from Wynberg Magistrate’s Court while a colleague kept watch. The team then scaled the wall, only to find find the burnt carcass of a hondjie at the huis in Basson Street.

Pieterse also said inspectors found mattresses and other items indicating that someone may have been living in the partially built house. “Here you can see the carcass and the dog has definitely been burnt. It has been reported to us that the dog was indeed alive and we will take the body with us for a post mortem,” he added. Pieterse explained the SPCA were told that the owner had abandoned the property. A flea-bitten hond was also rescued from inside the house.