A French woman who allegedly threw her dog over a third floor balcony at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning is at a health facility, police confirmed. The hondjie sustained serious injuries, and had to be euthanised.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it was appalled by this incident adding that they would not rest until justice was served. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the woman has been at a health facility since the incident. “The police are awaiting advice from medical experts on when they can proceed to take down her statement,” she said.

Mathe said investigations were ongoing. The NSPCA said the French woman had travelled from France to Johannesburg, on her way to Brazil. “She boarded the plane with her dog, after purchasing a ticket for the extra "passenger", and arrived in South Africa on Wednesday,” its Chief Operations Officer Grace de Lange said.