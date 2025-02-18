WORKERS at a free pet clinic in Vrygrond became heroes when they rescued honde from a burning shebeen. Network for Animals (NFA) had joined forces with local organisations AfriPaw and TEARS Animal Rescue to provide necessary veterinary services to local pets.

The span had been dispatched last weekend to administer treatment for the gang-ridden community. But while they were actively treating animals, they noticed thick black smoke rising and the sound of honde blaffing. Rushing to the scene, Luke Barritt, NFA’s Campaign Director, saw mense crowding around a tavern.

Barritt explains: “As soon as we got there, we heard terrified dogs howling in distress from behind a solid sheet-metal gate. “Crowds had gathered outside, but the owner of the shebeen was hesitant to open the gate, fearing that if he did, they would storm in and steal his liquor, while the dogs remained trapped in the blaze.” After tense negotiations, the gate was finally opened just wide enough for Barritt and his team to make a quick dash into the thick haze.

They managed to rescue six adult dogs and one puppy, narrowly escaping what could have been a tragic outcome. He adds: “It is so lucky we were there. With everyone focused on fighting the fire and holding back looters, no one was looking out for the animals and we rescued them just in time.” Locals speculate that the fire at the shebeen may have been a targeted attack related to ongoing gang conflicts, with claims that the owner refused to pay for protection, resulting in a petrol bomb attack.