An order for a stunning rock pool has turned into a rocky road for a homeowner who says the contractor has failed to complete the job which has cost him over R145 000.

Jumana Carr wanted a “free-form 7 x 4” shape pool with a five jet jacuzzi built at his house in Simon’s Town in September 2021 and the project was to be completed in three weeks.

However, five months later the work is still unfinished and he says Michael Kessell, the owner of Nyathi Rock Pools is full of excuses.

Jumana says the paving, plants, patio and the installation of a salt chlorinator was not done while the jacuzzi doesn’t heat up.

FAULTY: Issues with jacuzzi

“All of the abovementioned have already been paid for in full and Michael Kessel is always full of stories and promises,” says Jumana.

CONTRACT: Michael Kessell

“We wanted to rent out the property from November but could not do so due to the pool and jacuzzi being a big part of the attraction, and due to him promising that he was going to come complete the pool week in and week out but did not deliver,” says an angry Jumana.

He says after months of waiting, he paid someone else to fix the pool just in order to attract tenants.

“We literally used the pool for the first time about three weeks ago,” he adds.

But Michael says Jumana is trying to exploit him: “All that he paid for is there as stated in the contract.

FRUSTRATED: Jumana Carr

“He wants me to install extras that were not included in the contract, there’s nothing about paving or plants and the salt chlorinator.

“He’s been harassing me and I am going to sue him for this. I owe him nothing.”

[email protected]