A cruel skollie from Maitland who viciously attacked a dog is off the hook after mense were too bang to give evidence against him. This was revealed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after they attended the complaint on Friday where the dog belonging to a homeless man was found severely beaten.

Inspector Jeffrey Mfini discovered that the dog was aggravated by the alleged gangster, which led to the attack. The hondjie was left with severe wounds to the head, eye and front paw. The SPCA said the pooch was in immense pain and was suffering while community mense described the dog as a “sweet and extremely loveable” animal that had never posed a risk to anyone before.

However, Mfini said the investigation ground to a halt after all the witnesses bailed out. “It is very frustrating that there is no co-operation from the witnesses because they fear for their lives. An animal suffered at the hands of a man who should be brought to justice. It is very sad that some people will not stand up for animals,” Mfini said. The owner decided to surrender the dog to the SPCA to be put down as he could not afford veterinary care and feared that should the animal return, the alleged gangster would come back and kill it.